Public finance Austria: In 2019, public finances in Austria showed a surplus for the second time in a row. The surplus amounted to Euro 2.9 bn or 0.7% of GDP in 2019 compared to Euro 676 million or 0.2% of GDP in 2018. According to Statistics Austria, government revenue increased by 3.6% or Euro 6.7 bn, while government expenditure rose by 2.4% or Euro 4.5 bn. Government debt decreased in relative terms from 74.0% of GDP in 2018 to 70.4% of GDP in 2019 and in absolute terms from Euro 285.3 bn in 2018 to Euro 280.4 bn in 2019. New passenger car registrations: In the first quarter of 2020, the number of new passenger car registrations (54 680) decreased by 32.4% compared to the same period in 2019, according to Statistics Austria. Although declines in new registrations were already ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...