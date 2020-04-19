Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 19.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Psychedelika-Aktien (Mushroom-Deals) – ein neuer Sektor mit unglaublichen Chancen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N9MM ISIN: ATMARINOMED6 Ticker-Symbol: MBG 
Stuttgart
17.04.20
11:35 Uhr
94,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,0099,0018.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG16,700+2,45 %
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG94,500,00 %