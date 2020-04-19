

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re said its shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting. This included a 5% increase in the regular dividend to CHF 5.90 per share and the authorisation of a new public share buyback programme of up to CHF 1.0 billion purchase value.



At the post-AGM meeting, the Board of Directors decided that the share buyback programme will not be launched, due to the current volatility in the financial markets and global economic situation precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Following the AGM's approval, the dividend of CHF 5.90 per share will be distributed beginning 23 April 2020.



Sergio P. Ermotti, Joachim Oechslin and Deanna Ong were elected as new members to the Board of Directors



The shareholders re-elected all proposed Board members; Walter Kielholz was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.



The shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the Board of Directors' members for the one-year term until the completion of the AGM 2021 with 84.7% of the votes cast.



In addition, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation and variable long-term compensation for the members of the Group Executive Committee for the financial year 2021 with 85.5%.



Shareholders also re-elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd, Zurich, as the Group's auditor for a last one-year term of office for the financial year starting on 1 January 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SWISS RE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de