

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan is on Monday scheduled to release March figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to sink 8.7 percent on year after tumbling 14.0 percent in February. Exports are called lower by an annual 9.4 percent after dipping 1.0 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is tipped to show a surplus of 459.9 billion yen, down from 1,109.8 billion yen a month earlier.



New Zealand will provide Q1 figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year. That follows the 0.5 percent quarterly increase and the 1.9 percent yearly gain in the three months prior.



Singapore will see March numbers for consumer prices; in February, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year.



Hong Kong will release March figures for unemployment; in February, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX