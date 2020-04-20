

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) Monday said its shareholder Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KgaA responded to the company regarding the demand for convocation of a general shareholders' meeting submitted by shareholder B. Braun Melsungen AG.



Asklepios said it rejected the demands by B. Braun to the increase of the majority requirement and make an advance dividend payment.



Further, Asklepios announced its intention to demand the convocation of an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting to remove and elect members of the Supervisory Board.



Asklepios intends to remove Board members Annette Beller and Katrin Vernau, noting that they would not act in accordance with the interests and benefit of the Company. Instead, it intends to propose to elect Julia Dannath-Schuh and Jan Liersch shall as new Supervisory Board members.



Furthermore, Asklepios demands that its own demand to convene a general shareholders' meeting shall be dealt with before B. Braun's demand.



If received, the Management Board will also diligently examine a demand by Asklepios for convocation of a general shareholders' meeting and initiate the measures required by law.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RHOEN-KLINIKUM-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de