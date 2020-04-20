Liquid Waste Management Market Size to Reach USD 85.02 Billion by 2026; Rising Population to Spur Demand for the Market, States Fortune Business Insights

- Key companies covered are Veolia Environmental Services, SUEZ Environment SA, Xylem, Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation, Covanta Holding Corporation, Clean Harbors, Inc., GFL Environmental Inc., Cleanaway, Aqua America Inc., and more

PUNE, India, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global liquid waste management market size is predicted to reach USD 85.02 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The rising population around the world has led to a necessity for efficient liquid waste management, which, in turn, will bolster the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. As per the United Nations study, the world population is expected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030, 9.7 billion by 2050 and surpasses 11 billion by 2100.

Moreover, the ongoing projects for water treatment plants in the developing nations will subsequently accelerate the liquid waste management industry revenue in the forthcoming years, mentioned a report, titled "Liquid Waste Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Residential, Commercial & Industrial), By Industrial (Paper & Pulp, Chemical & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverages, Textile & Tannery and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026"the market size stood at USD 65.93 billion in 2018.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Competitive Landscape:

Expansion of Xylem's Technological Hub to Boost Business Prospects

Xylem Inc., a leading American water technology company for residential, commercial, agricultural and industrial settings announced the launch of its innovative multi-disciplinary center for water, wastewater and energy technologies at the company's regional headquarters in Singapore. The expansion project will help the company to enhance its R&D capabilities alongside helping sustainable investments in water technologies for water distribution and wastewater treatment. The expansion of the Xylem's water treatment project will have a positive impact on the liquid waste management market trends owing to its collaboration with Institute of High-Performance Computing (IHPC).

Furthermore, President and CEO of Xylem, Mr. Patrick Decker, said in a statement, "This new multi-disciplinary center will create ample opportunities to innovate and collaborate with our customers, as we work with them to tackle the region's greatest water challenges, including water scarcity, affordability and infrastructure resilience. He further added, "bringing research and development capability into our regional headquarters in Singapore puts all of Xylem's market-leading technology capability in one location, focused on the region's water technology and infrastructure solutions." Besides, the growing collaborations and partnerships among major market players will bolster healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

Regional Analysis:

Presence of Major Water Treatment Plants to Foster Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 19.75 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the presence of various market players. The largest water treatment plants in the USA will influence positively the growth in the region. For instance, Chicago & Boston has a wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 1.44 billion gallons per day and 1.27 billion gallons per day respectively.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the growing population in emerging economies such as China, India. The need for liquid waste treatment and recycling to cater to the clean water requirements will enable speedy growth of the market. According to the Central Pollution Control Board estimation, India's water demand is expected to rise to 1.5 trillion cubic meters by 2030.

Europe is predicted to exhibit a high growth rate in the foreseeable future. The rising government initiatives to curb water pollution will contribute positively to the liquid waste management market growth in Europe.

Browse Detailed Summary of This Research Insights with Table of Content: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/liquid-waste-management-market-102643

List of the Key Companies Operating in the Liquid Waste Management Market are;

Veolia Environmental Services

SUEZ Environment SA

Xylem

Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation

Covanta Holding Corporation

Clean Harbors, Inc.

GFL Environmental Inc.

Cleanaway

Aqua America Inc.

Hulsey Environmental Services

Enva

Environmental Recovery Corporation

AB Environmental

Other Key Players

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends in Global Market



Latest Technological Advancements



Insights on Regulatory Scenario



Porters Five Forces Analysis



Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

Global Liquid Waste Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Source, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Source



Residential





Commercial





Industrial

TOC Continued…!!!

