

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices decreased in April amid coronavirus lockdown, property website Rightmove reportedly said Monday.



House prices fell 0.2 percent to GBP 311,950 in April.



The website said it was impossible to provide meaningful statistics on prices due to the lockdown. There had been an 'abrupt turnaround' from the best start to a year, Rightmove noted.



As market is not functioning, buyers can't buy and sellers can't sell. So the focus needs to be on what is required to help the market recover once the lockdown can safely be eased, Rightmove said.



