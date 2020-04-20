

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) reported Monday that its first-quarter net income plunged to 39 million euros from last year's 162 million euros. Earnings per share fell to 0.04 euro from 0.18 euro a year ago.



The company noted that coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected its first-quarter results.



Adjusted earnings per share amounted to 0.18 euro, compared to 0.29 euro last year.



Income from continuing operations was 42 million euros, compared to 171 million euros last year. Adjusted EBITA margin was 5.9 percent of sales, compared to 8.8 percent of sales in the prior year.



Philips delivered sales of 4.159 billion euros, nearly flat with last year's 4.151 billion euros. On a comparable basis, sales dropped 2 percent.



Comparable order intake increased 23 percent, compared to 3 percent growth last year, with double-digit growth in the Connected Care businesses, while the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses were in line.



Looking ahead, Frans van Houten, CEO, said, 'The impact of COVID-19 gradually increased in the course of the first quarter, initially affecting our businesses in China and Asia Pacific starting late January, and subsequently affecting our businesses in the rest of the world from March onwards. On that basis, we expect that all our geographies will be impacted throughout the second quarter.'



For the full year 2020, the company expects to achieve a modest comparable sales growth and Adjusted EBITA margin improvement. Given the current uncertainty and volatility, the company will not provide more specific guidance for 2020 at this time.



Further, Philips maintained its proposed dividend of EUR 0.85 per common share against the net income of 2019. The distribution of this dividend will be in shares only.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PHILIPS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de