

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted the company's supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA and the European Medicines Agency or EMA has validated the application for a two-hour Ocrevus or ocrelizumab infusion time, dosed twice yearly for relapsing or primary progressive multiple sclerosis or MS.



The regulatory applications are based on data from the randomized, double-blind ENSEMBLE PLUS study. The study showed comparable frequency and severity of infusion-related reactions for a two-hour Ocrevus infusion time compared to the currently approved 3.5-hour time in patients with relapsing-remitting MS or RRMS.



The company expects that the FDA and the European Commission will make decisions on these applications by the end of 2020.



'With more than 150,000 people treated with Ocrevus, the twice-yearly dosing schedule has benefited many MS patients and their physicians, as indicated by more than 90 percent of patients continuing with treatment through one year,' said Levi Garraway, Roche's chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development.



Roche said it hopes a shorter infusion time will further improve the experience for people living with multiple sclerosis.



Ocrevus is administered by intravenous infusion every six months. The initial dose is given as two 300 mg infusions given two weeks apart. Subsequent doses are given as single 600 mg infusions.



Multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease that affects nearly one million people in the United States, for which there is currently no cure. MS occurs when the immune system abnormally attacks the insulation and support around nerve cells in the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves, causing inflammation and consequent damage.



The damage could cause a wide range of symptoms, including muscle weakness, fatigue and difficulty seeing, and may eventually lead to disability.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROCHE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de