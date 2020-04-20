LAUSANNE, April 19 (WNM/EPFL) - Researchers with the Embedded Systems Laboratory at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) are developing a diagnostic test on a smartphone app that works by "listening" to the sound of the user's cough (https://coughvid.epfl.ch/). In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, mass coronavirus testing has proven essential to governments in monitoring the spread of the disease, isolating infected individuals, and effectively "flattening the curve" of infections ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...