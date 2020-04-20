

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am Monday, Destatis releases Germany's producer prices for March. Prices are forecast to fall 0.8 percent on a yearly basis, after falling 0.1 percent in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound and the yen, it held steady against the franc and the greenback.



The euro was worth 1.0854 against the greenback, 117.07 against the yen, 1.0517 against the franc and 0.8712 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX