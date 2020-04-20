AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (TPHG) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2020 / 08:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP DEALING DATE: 17/04/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 52.9429 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63388 CODE: TPHG ISIN: LU1681038086 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHG Sequence No.: 59082 EQS News ID: 1024759 End of Announcement EQS News Service

