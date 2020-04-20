The noise detection and monitoring market is expected to grow by USD 527.61 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The manufacturing industry comprises of various operations such as crushing, riveting, shake-out (foundries), punch presses, drilling, plasma jets, cutting torches, and sandblasting. These processes produce harmful noise levels that negatively impact the health of workers. This is necessitating the need for regular inspection of noise levels along with the use of hearing protection equipment. These factors are driving the demand for noise detection and monitoring devices, leading to market growth.

As per Technavio, the integration of wireless connectivity will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Noise Detection and Monitoring Market: Integration of Wireless Connectivity

Prominent vendors are offering noise detection and monitoring devices with built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities. This enables end-users to connect the devices to smartphone, tablet, or computer to remotely monitor noise levels. It also keeps users updated about the battery life and memory capacity of the devices. Such operational benefits offered by the integration of wireless connectivity are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global noise detection and monitoring market.

"Provision of devices with intrinsic safety approvals and the growing vendor focus on the development of advanced noise data management software will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Noise Detection And Monitoring Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the noise detection and monitoring market by end-user (industrial and commercial) and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North America region led the noise detection and monitoring market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to an increase in the manufacturing output from emerging markets such as India and China.

