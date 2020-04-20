ITC Secure forms new strategic partnership with Jersey headquartered JT Group (Formerly Jersey Telecom) a full-service Tier-1 global consumer and business enterprise service provider, to expand managed security services and cyber offerings

ITC Secure (ITC), the managed security service provider (MSSP) and specialist cyber advisory firm, and Jersey-based JT Group (JT), have formed a strategic partnership to bring world-class managed security services to the Channel Islands. This is a step change to cybersecurity on the islands and will be welcome news to all the islands' businesses.

Following a year-long relationship, this announcement formalises the partnership between the two organisations. This partnership addresses the growing need for better online protection, offering enhanced cybersecurity for JT's customers across the Channel Islands. It is especially important now as our dependency on digital communications multiplies.

Through this partnership JT has expanded its SOC Services capabilities, including security monitoring, advanced threat detection, managed detection and response, plus early warning of planned cyber-attacks. All delivered 24-hours a day, through ITC's internationally accredited state- of-the-art Security Operations Centre. This enables closer collaboration between ITC's security analysts and JT's technical experts, for faster on the ground response. Adding this world-class portfolio of managed services to JT's existing cybersecurity capabilities is a first for the Channel Islands.

The skills gap in the cybersecurity industry is on-going; recruitment and retaining the right experts within a business can be challenging. This partnership brings a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity and risk management, providing Channel Island businesses with round the clock access to qualified analysts to support their digital transformation and protect their business.

Arno Robbertse, Chief Executive of ITC Secure said "We are proud to partner with JT and to provide our services to the Channel Islands. As a globally recognised centre for financial services, Jersey and the other islands, like most places in the world are under constant threat of cyber-attack. It is great for us to be able to make a significant and positive impact on this issue and with JT to help make the Channel Islands a safer place to do business online."

Graeme Millar, Chief Executive of JT Group said "This new partnership has greatly enhanced our existing portfolio of services, enabling us to provide sophisticated next-generation managed security services to our customers. This is more important now than ever, as we navigate through current events affecting us all, which places an increased pressure on networks and systems, and home working for many businesses. Our relationship with ITC brings together critical skills and expertise that will enable and empower Channel Island businesses to defend against the evolving threats of tomorrow. Together we will encourage a proactive, rather than reactive, approach to cybersecurity and risk management."

-ENDS-

About ITC

ITC, backed by C5 Capital, is a full-service cybersecurity solutions provider founded in 1995 and headquartered in London.

At the heart of ITC's cyber services is a 24-hour manned Security Operations Centre. From this centre of excellence, ITC's teams deliver high quality managed security services to help organisations manage the growing complexity of cyber threats and securely support their digital transformation. ITC's cyber advisors support customers from our London and Washington DC offices, driving cyber security change inside organisations and helping them make the right security investment choices. ITC has over two decades of experience delivering cybersecurity solutions to organisations in over 180 countries.

ITC is making the digital world a safer place to do business.

Website: itcsecure.com / LinkedIn: ITC Secure Twitter: @ITC_secure

About JT

From its origins in Jersey in 1888, JT is an innovative global telecommunications firm, employing more than 600 people in 7 global locations, and powering close to 10 million SIMS worldwide.

Our clear purpose is to connect our customers to their sustainable future. To do that, we form long- standing partnerships with leading communications businesses to deliver the products and services expected from a full-service, world-class communications provider.

For example, our Internet of Things business provides cellular connectivity and remote management of devices worldwide, as well as fraud protection and bulk messaging services.

Owned by the people of Jersey, JT has completed a socially inclusive project to install a full-fibre broadband network in Jersey, making the island the first jurisdiction in the world to have 100% full- fibre connectivity to all premises, with the third fastest broadband speeds in the world. From January 2020, JT's minimum guaranteed broadband speeds doubled from 250 Mbit/s to 500 Mbit/s with plans to increase this to 1 Gbit/s.

Our customers also enjoy an award-winning 4G mobile network, with 5G trials currently underway. www.jtglobal.com @jt_business JT Group Limited

About C5 Capital

C5 Capital Limited (C5) is a global specialist investment firm that exclusively invests in the secure data ecosystem including cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and applied data analytics. The firm is dedicated to nurturing a secure digital future and our investment strategy is based on an approach of building long-term relationships with innovative companies that share in our mission.

Website: c5capital.com / LinkedIn: C5 Capital Twitter: @C5capital

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005056/en/

Contacts:

Sophia Casimir

sophia.casimir@itcsecure.com

+44 (0)7843 632238