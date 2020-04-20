eharmony Launches New 'Video Date' Feature to Help Singles With Lockdown Dating

LONDON, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the coronavirus crisis, eharmony is today launching its Video Date feature to help singles get to know each other properly during social distancing. The function is available in all versions of the service from app to web to mobile web versions.

It should prove a welcome move for many singles, as over half of daters (57%) agree that the current landscape will see a virtual dating boom, and a quarter predict (25%) video dating will become the 'new normal' going forward.

Video Date will allow users to safely recreate a romantic experience without having to use third-party platforms or give personal details like their phone number. It is designed to cater seamlessly for the one in five Brits (22%) who are planning a virtual date in the coming weeks.

To ensure singles feel reasonably well acquainted before they arrange a video date, at least three messages must have been exchanged on the eharmony platform before a request can be sent.

Video Date will help create an intimate environment where singles can get to know each other without the usual distractions of a busy bar or restaurant. They can read each other's facial expressions, take cues from body language and get a much fuller sense of their mutual compatibility than they might via a phonecall.

Combined with eharmony's unique Compatibility Match System, which matches like-minded singles according to 32 dimensions of compatibility, Video Date is part of a wider sociological shift towards traditional dating during the pandemic. It arguably allows for relationships to develop at a more cerebral and measured pace.

In fact, messages on the eharmony app have increased by half (51%) in the three weeks since lockdown. Meanwhile, sign ups have similarly increased by 60 per cent year-on-year, demonstrating that despite the circumstances, coronavirus hasn't put a halt to the search for love for singles.

Commenting on the launch, Romain Bertrand, VP International at eharmony, said: "The coronavirus pandemic is the most significant change to daily life we've seen in decades and singles have been hit hard by the disruption. But we know they still innately yearn for meaningful connections, arguably more so during times of uncertainty. That's why we're delighted to launch Video Date, further demonstrating how tech can be really instrumental in helping people find lasting love.

Marc Schachtel, Managing Director (CTO / CCO) of parent company Parship Group adds. "I am incredibly impressed with what our team has achieved in a very short time - and from the home office too. Of course, we can't entirely replace real face-to-face meetings as a way to find the right partner for a long-term relationship. However, with Video Date, we are offering our members the next best option to get to know each other without physical contact during the coronavirus crisis."