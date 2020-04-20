New shares in Cleantech Building Materials Plc will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 22 April 2020. The new shares are issued due to loan conversion and exercise of options. Name: Cleantech Building Materials -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD1LVD21 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CBM -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 66,296,736 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change due to loan conversion: 1,047,574 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change due to exercise of 1,021,850 shares options: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after changes: 68,366,160 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Conversion rate / exercise 1,047,574 shares - EUR 0.41 (conversion) price: 1,021,850 shares - EUR 0.35 (exercise of options) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: £ 0.10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 129611 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Keswick Global AG on +43 1 740 408045. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=770319