World-Class Extractions Inc.: Pineapple Express Delivery Executes Agreement with CannaLogic Solutions Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) (the "Company" or "World-Class") is pleased to report that its subsidiary, Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ("Pineapple Express Delivery") has entered into an agreement (the "Venture Agreement") with CannaLogic Solutions Inc. ("CannaLogic") to provide Canadian dispensaries a one-stop shop/a-la-carte e-commerce and logistics management software platform.

CannaLogic is a state of the art e-commerce and logistics management software platform that partners with same-day delivery and dispensary clients globally. CannaLogic's platform includes a fully custom, top-shelf e-commerce site, intuitive POS, fulfillment, dispatch and driver apps, marketing and promotional tools, real-time order tracking and automated notifications for customers, drivers, and management. CannaLogic makes the consumer process easy for dispensaries and customers.

Under the Venture Agreement, CannaLogic will provide its suite of products and services (including the necessary technical support team to deploy its platform) and Pineapple Express Delivery will provide sales and marketing support in addition to its extensive contact base of dispensaries within Canada. Any profits generated by the Venture Agreement as a result of Canadian dispensaries installing and implementing one or more components of CannaLogic's e-commerce and logistics management platform will be shared equally between the parties.

Pineapple Express Delivery is Canada's premier same-day, next day delivery company servicing both B2B and B2C customers in the medical and recreational cannabis industry. Pineapple Express Delivery offers a personalized experience for its customers and has established in-depth security and delivery protocols to facilitate cannabis delivery across Canada.

Randy Rolph, CEO of Pineapple Express Delivery stated, "We are pleased to announce a partnership with CannaLogic. Joining forces allows us to expedite a compliant platform to Canadian dispensaries to help them service their clients through a first-person delivery platform and driver app that enables consumers to track their product. We will be providing our support and expertise to dispensaries on same day delivery logistics and security of cannabis. In addition, this gives us the opportunity to offer dispensaries an e-commerce solution, in-store POS and inventory management software as needed. This demonstrates Pineapple Express Delivery's ability to remain nimble in this ever changing market while offering a world-class delivery experience for clients. I'm confident this partnership will be the first choice for the majority of dispensary owners in Canada as it is the only solution that requires no third party integration for e-commerce, in-store POS and same day delivery".

Eitan Braverman, co-founder of BC-based CannaLogic commented, "As we continue to expand our business within North America and globally, we are excited to be partnering with Pineapple Express Delivery, one of the largest and most trusted, legal cannabis delivery companies in Canada. Randy and his team bring vast experience and an impressive portfolio of nationwide dispensary operators. Together we will help them quickly adapt to the evolving cannabis sales and delivery culture."

About Pineapple Express Delivery Inc.

The Pineapple Express Delivery management team has over 10 years of experience offering same-day 60-minute delivery services in multiple industries across Canada with a record breaking 40,000 deliveries per month. Pineapple Express Delivery offers a personalized experience for its customers and has established in-depth security and delivery protocols to facilitate same-day delivery of medical and recreational cannabis across the country. Pineapple Express Delivery has been providing a same day delivery option to the medical and recreational cannabis industry from October 17th, 2018 and has provincial offices set up across Canada. Pineapple Express Delivery is a subsidiary of World-Class Extractions Inc. For more information, please visit https://pineappleexpressdelivery.com/.

About CannaLogic

CannaLogic is a state of the art e-commerce and logistics management software platform that partners with same-day delivery and dispensary clients globally. We power the user experience to ensure the highest customer acquisition and retention rates in the industry. CannaLogic's platform includes a fully custom, top-shelf e-commerce site, intuitive POS, fulfillment, dispatch and driver apps, real-time order tracking and automated notifications for customers, drivers, and management. It helps operators route and dispatch efficiently, track proof of delivery, access advanced reports and provide a seamless customer experience. For more information, please visit https://www.cannalogic.com/

Investor Contact

Christina Rao & Daniel Mogil

World-Class Investor Relations

1-604-723-7480

ir@worldclassextractions.com

https://worldclassextractions.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management of the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to the successful deployment of the Company's cannabis and hemp processing centres, the successful deployment of the joint venture with CannaLogic, and the ability of Pineapple Express Delivery to expand its delivery services. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

SOURCE: World-Class Extractions Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585856/Pineapple-Express-Delivery-Executes-Agreement-with-CannaLogic-Solutions-Inc