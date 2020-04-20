

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer prices declined for the second straight month in March, data from Destatis showed on Monday.



The producer price index fell 0.8 percent year-on-year in March, following 0.1 percent decrease in February. This was in line with economists' expectations.



Among the components, prices for energy declined 4.7 percent annually in March and intermediate goods prices decreased 2.1 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for non-durable consumer goods grew 4.2 percent and those of durable consumer goods and capital goods rose by 1.5 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.8 percent in March, following a 0.4 percent fall in the previous month. Economists had expected prices to fall 0.7 percent.



