The recent virtual capital markets day highlighted the progress of its two innovative assets: cerebral dopamine neurotrophic factor (CDNF), a potential disease-modifying treatment for Parkinson's disease (PD); and Lymfactin, the only gene therapy in development for breast cancer-associated lymphedema (BCAL). Top-line data from the first part of the Phase I/II CDNF trial confirmed its safety in PD and encouragingly, early biological efficacy signals (PET imaging) of its neurorestorative effects. Lymfactin (AdeLE) data are expected in Q121. Herantis is funded into 2021 key inflection points and expects little impact from COVID-19 in the near term. We value Herantis at €87.2m.

