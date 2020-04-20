Negative energy prices for more than six hours mean the Dutch government will pay no renewables incentives under its SDE+ program for March 29. The plunging electricity price was caused by slumping demand for energy as restrictions were put in place to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.Dutch enterprise agency the Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO), which manages the SDE+ incentive program for large scale renewables, has revealed it will not pay incentives to solar and wind power plants for March 29 because of negative electricity prices. The state body said prices on the day-ahead ...

