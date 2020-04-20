Anzeige
WKN: 904647 ISIN: GB0000066554 Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ 
Frankfurt
20.04.20
09:44 Uhr
10,000 Euro
+10,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.04.2020 | 10:28
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 20

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 17 April 2020 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 924.28p
Including ALL Revenue = 927.86p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 15.0% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.6%. There are currently 89,533,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
20 April 2020
© 2020 PR Newswire