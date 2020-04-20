Anzeige
Montag, 20.04.2020
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
PR Newswire
20.04.2020 | 10:34
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, April 20

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 17 April 2020 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =47.55p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 49.10p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 109.69p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 110.11p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
20 April 2020
