

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area current account surplus increased in February, driven by a rise in visible trade surplus, the European Central Bank reported Monday.



The current account surplus rose to EUR 40 billion from EUR 32 billion in January. In the same period last year, the surplus totaled EUR 28 billion.



The surplus on trade in goods increased to EUR 33 billion from EUR 30 billion. Meanwhile, the surplus on services fell to EUR 5 billion from EUR 8 billion a month ago.



Primary income remained unchanged at EUR 10 billion, while the shortfall on secondary income narrowed sharply to EUR 8 billion from EUR 16 billion.



In the 12-month period to February, the current account logged a surplus of EUR 339 billion or 2.8 percent of euro area GDP, compared with a surplus of EUR 361 billion or 3.1 percent of GDP in the same period last year.



The financial account showed a net balance of EUR 308 billion in February versus EUR 349 billion last year.



