Reply announces the launch of registrations for the Creative Challenge 2020, the team-based competition which makes up part of the Reply Challenges program. The Creative Challenge, which in the 2019 edition featured more than 3,500 participants and 350 submitted projects, brings together students and young creatives in the development of a creative concept, conceived by some of the most qualified art directors and professionals in the industry.

To join the online challenge, which is going to take place from Friday 22nd to Sunday 24th May, participants will have to sign up at challenges.reply.com. Participating teams will have 48 hours to develop and submit their creative proposal on one of the following categories: "Employer Branding", "Brand Activation", "Service Design", "Branded Content" and "Social Media Instagram".

A panel of experts, which is composed of professionals from Reply Group's creative agencies and from the competition's creative partners such as Ducati Scrambler, FCA, Martini, MSC and OBI will select one team from each category to access the final phase, scheduled for July, and have the opportunity to present their project.

During the final round, the jury of experts will declare the winning Creative Challenge team for each category according to criteria such as innovation, creativity, uniqueness, compliance to the Partners' brief, as well as quality of the final presentation.

To find out more about the Creative Challenge 2020 please visit challenges.reply.com.

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

