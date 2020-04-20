The global rubber anti-tack agents market is expected to grow by USD 88.14 million during 2019-2023. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005337/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Rubber Anti-tack Agents Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rubber is extensively used in medical supplies such as injection vials, closures for infusion containers, lyophilization, and in blood collection tubes. In automobiles, rubber is used in air-conditioning systems in the form of seals around the fittings and shafts and in hoses. The tires used in automobiles constitute one of the major applications of the global rubber market. The processing of rubber involves the use of rubber anti-tack agents to enhance operational efficiency during the manufacturing of various types of rubber-based products. Therefore, an increase in the use of rubber in end-user industries is expected to drive the growth of the global rubber anti-tack agents market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31753

As per Technavio, the growing automotive industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market: Growing Automotive Industry

The demand for automobiles has increased significantly over the years owing to factors such as population growth and the increase in disposable income. The growth of the automotive industry has intensified the demand for rubber. Rising demand for rubber tires from the automotive industry will drive the growth of the rubber market, which in turn will drive the global rubber anti-tack agents market growth during the forecast period.

"Factors such as rapid industrialization in emerging economies, and rising demand-supply gap of rubber in APAC will have a significant impact on the growth of the rubber anti-tack agents market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Rubber Anti-tack Agents Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global rubber anti-tack agents market by type (stearates, fatty acid esters, fatty acid amides, soaps, and others) and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the global rubber anti-tack agents market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rise in production of automobiles in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005337/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/