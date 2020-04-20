OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF (USMV) Notice of the outcome of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 20-Apr-2020 / 10:41 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. OSSIAM LUX Société anonyme - Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered office: 49 Avenue J.F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg B160071 (the "Company") Notice of the outcome of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Ossiam US Minimum Variance ESG NR sub-fund of the Company Further to the shareholder notification dated March 19, 2020 regarding the proposal to merge the sub-fund OSSIAM LUX - Ossiam US Minimum Variance ESG NR (the "Merging Sub-Fund") into OSSIAM IRL ICAV - Ossiam US Minimum Variance ESG NR UCITS ETF (the "Receiving Sub-Fund"), a sub-fund of OSSIAM IRL ICAV (the "Receiving Fund"), notice is hereby given that at the extraordinary general meeting of the Ossiam US Minimum Variance ESG NR sub-fund of the Company, held on April 17th, 2020, the Merging Sub-Fund's shareholders voted in favour of the resolution to approve the merger (the "Merger"). As a result, the Merger will become effective on April 24, 2020 at midnight (CET) (the "Effective Date"). Detailed information about the Merger can be found in the notice to shareholders which was published on March 19, 2020. Availability of Documents Copies of the report of the approved statutory auditor relating to the Merger, the KIID of the Receiving Sub-Fund and the merger proposal may be obtained free of charge upon request at the registered office of the Company and the Receiving Fund and from the following website www.ossiam.com [1]. Contact information If you have any questions or concerns about the Merger, please contact a client service representative either via email at info@ossiam.com or via telephone on +33 1 84 79 42 70. Yours faithfully, The Board ISIN: LU0599612412 Category Code: RAG TIDM: USMV LEI Code: 5493008ONDX4OB46PS90 Sequence No.: 59099 EQS News ID: 1024903 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=efbe84ca70a119d4291864cb97168a8f&application_id=1024903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

