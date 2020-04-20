U.S. scientists have demonstrated a perovskite-silicon tandem cell they claim has low reflectance losses and strong potential for commercial production. The tandem architecture involves a manufacturing process featuring the solution-based blading of perovskites onto textured silicon wafers.Researchers from Arizona State University claim to have demonstrated a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell which extends the path length of long-wavelength light within the silicon and reduces reflection loss. Described in the study Blade-Coated Perovskites on Textured Silicon for 26%-Efficient Monolithic Perovskite/Silicon ...

