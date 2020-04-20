

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $250.70 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $462.09 million, or $3.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $250.70 Mln. vs. $462.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.93 vs. $3.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.47



