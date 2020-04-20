The epitaxy deposition market is expected to grow by USD 946.48 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The growing demand for integrated circuits from consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, industrial, and telecommunication sectors is compelling market vendors to increase investments in the construction of new fabs and undertake the expansion of existing fabs. In addition, technological advancements such as node size transition are attracting significant investments in semiconductor foundries. In July 2018, SK HYNIX, a South Korea-based memory semiconductor supplier, announced its plans to open a new fabrication plant in Incheon, Gyeonggi-do. The project is expected to be completed by October 2020. Similarly, in August 2018, Micron Technology announced its plans to invest around USD 3 billion over the next decade to increase its memory chip production capacity at its 300-mm wafer fab in Manassas, Virginia, US. Many such expansion plans and increased investments in fabs are fueling the growth of the global epitaxy deposition market.

As per Technavio, the rising adoption of semiconductor integrated circuits in automobiles will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Epitaxy Deposition Market: Rising Adoption of Semiconductor Integrated Circuits in Automobiles

The automotive industry is currently one of the major end-users of semiconductor products. Recent technological advancements such as autonomous vehicles, wireless charging, EVs, and computer-based testing have increased the use of semiconductor components in the automotive industry. Also, the growing focus on safety has increased the integration of various safety systems, including collision warning systems, front-view camera systems, back-up aid, and autonomous braking systems in vehicles. This is increasing the demand for semiconductor integrated circuits such as microcontrollers, MPUs, memory devices, power management integrated circuits, radar sensors, and RF modules in the automotive industry. This, in turn, is boosting the growth of the global epitaxy deposition market.

"Increasing demand for high-end graphic DRAM and the emergence of IoT will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Epitaxy Deposition Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the epitaxy deposition market by end-user (foundries, memory manufacturers, and IDMs) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the epitaxy deposition market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the strong presence of prominent electronic device manufacturers in the region.

