Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PPTN ISIN: CA98421R1055 Ticker-Symbol: 4XT 
Tradegate
20.04.20
13:13 Uhr
2,240 Euro
+0,050
+2,28 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2102,25013:13
2,2102,24013:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS
XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS CORP2,240+2,28 %