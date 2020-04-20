

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Halliburton Company (HAL):



-Earnings: -$1.02 billion in Q1 vs. $0.15 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.16 in Q1 vs. $0.17 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $270 million or $0.31 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.24 per share -Revenue: $5.04 billion in Q1 vs. $5.74 billion in the same period last year.



