Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 20
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 17-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 250.94p INCLUDING current year revenue 257.34p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 243.87p INCLUDING current year revenue 250.26p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---
