Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to list 37 warrants issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 21.4.2020. The warrants will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Denmark. (CPH Warrants Extend ME) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=770390