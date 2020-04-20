

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages grew less-than-expected in March, data from Statistics Poland revealed on Monday.



Average gross wages and salaries increased 6.3 percent year-on-year in March. Economists had expected a 6.6 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, average gross wages rose 3.0 percent in March.



Average paid employment grew 0.3 percent annually in March but fell 0.5 percent from the previous month.



Average paid employment decreased compared to previous month due to transition into retirement by some employees, end of fixed-term contracts and not extending them - which in some cases may have been due to fear of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said.



During the January to March period, average gross wages and salaries increased 7.0 percent. Average paid employment rose 0.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX