Wavelength Pharmaceuticals, a leading supplier of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), today reported that it has greatly expanded production of APIs for certain pharmaceutical products needed to manage respiratory critical care patients. Demand for these products, including Midazolam, Cisatracurium, and Rocuronium, has skyrocketed as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

"For more than 30 years we have invested in building a world-class operation supplying the highest quality APIs for a wide variety of products," said Iftach Seri, CEO of Wavelength Pharmaceuticals. "Our robust supply chain and impeccable regulatory track record are enabling us to quickly respond to the urgent need for life-saving care for critically ill COVID-19 patients. We are proud of our highly experienced team, who is working tirelessly to treble and quadruple our production and supply of these essential APIs for patients in the U.S. and Europe."

Wavelength also announced availability of its new API CDMO (contract development and manufacturing) services that leverage the company's core strengths in complex chemistry, crystalline forms, and particle design along with its strong culture of quality and regulatory compliance to provide customized solutions for development and manufacturing of new APIs. Wavelength can deliver a wide range of production needs, from pre-clinical grams to multi-ton commercial quantities, at the required quality, on time, and with complete regulatory support. With continuous investment in simplifying and de-risking its supply chain, Wavelength has all the required capabilities and the flexibility to reliably meet shifting customer needs and accommodate their growth.

Mr. Seri added, "Our commitment to being 'always aligned' with the needs of our customers drove us to invest in the required capabilities and expertise that now allow us to respond so quickly to the urgent need for respiratory critical care drugs for COVID-19 patients. It also underlies our decision to share our extensive experience with customers and collaborators via our CDMO service unit. We are honored to be able to offer these products and services to support customers and patients during these challenging times."

To learn more about Wavelength's products and API CDMO services, visit wavelengthpharma.com.

About Wavelength Pharmaceuticals

Wavelengthis a world-class developer and manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). It is the independent company of choice for pharmaceutical industry leaders that require advanced API solutions to gain sustainable competitive advantage. The company is on the same wavelength as its customers--a partner in tune with the results required to better support their needs. Founded in Israel in 1987, with more than 250 customers in 50 countries, Wavelength employs a highly skilled team with all the expertise required to advance products to market. Its cGMP-compliant facility is a first-class operation recognized for excellence in safety and environmental stewardship. Wavelength has achieved an exceptional track record for more than 30 years with all leading global regulatory authorities, including USFDA, EU-EMA, PMDA, TGA, KFDA, ANVISA and COFEPRIS. The company includes experts in complex chemistry, innovative process development, crystalline forms and particle design, and offers customized solutions to meet individual customer requirements including full spectrum API CDMO services from pre-clinical grams to multi-ton commercial scale.

