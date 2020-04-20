STANFORD, April 19 (WNM/Stanford University) - A serological study by Stanford University (https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.14.20062463v1) found antibodies in 50 to 85 times more people than previously thought in Santa Clara County, California, resulting in a COVID-19 lethality of 0.12% to 0.2% or even lower. In a new video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGUgrEfSgaU), John P. A. Ioannidis, Professor in Disease Prevention in Stanford's School of Medicine, explains the study results: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...