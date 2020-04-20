

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's export orders rose unexpectedly in March, figures from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.



Export orders rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in March, confounding expectations for a decline of 10.2 percent.



Orders for electronic products grew 23.8 percent annually in March and those for electrical machinery, and information and communication products gained by 8.6 percent and 6.9 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, orders for chemicals, plastics and articles, textile products, basic metals and articles thereof, machinery, transport equipment optical, photographic, cinematographic equipment, mineral products, and others declined in March.



On a month-on-month basis, export orders grew 40.4 percent in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX