

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer prices fell for the tenth straight month in March, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.



The producer price index decreased 3.4 percent year-on-year in March, following a 3.0 percent decline in February.



Excluding the energy group, producer prices fell 2.1 percent in March, following a 2.0 percent decrease in the previous month.



Prices for energy declined 9.8 percent annually in March and those of intermediate and investment goods fell by 4.6 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices decreased 0.4 percent in March, following a 1.1 percent fall in the prior month.



The information should have already reflected some effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, both on the behavior of the price index and on the amount of primary information used to its compilation, the agency said.



