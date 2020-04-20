HPS Investment Partners Closes Second European Asset Value Fund

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HPS Investment Partners, LLC ("HPS"), a leading global credit investment firm with over $60 billion in assets under management, today announced the closing of its second European Asset Value Fund ("EAVF II" or the "Fund") with more than $1.5 billion of capital. As one of the largest asset value platforms globally, the Fund will seek to take advantage of continued strategic shifts in the specialty finance sector and will focus on expanding the footprint it created through its first fund, which closed in 2017 with aggregate capital commitments of approximately $900 million.

Over the past three years, HPS's European asset value platform has acquired and invested in leasing and lending platforms spanning twelve countries with over $2.2 billion of assets. The Firm's experienced team has deep sector and geographic expertise and specializes in originating leases and loans backed by assets and receivables, including equipment, information technology and a variety of transportation assets to small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") and consumers. EAVF II will continue to invest in these types of opportunities as well as acquire new platforms-both traditional and digital-and expects to expand its asset capabilities beyond Europe.

"We appreciate the confidence that our investors have placed in the Fund's investment strategy and our ability to identify and capitalize on unique opportunities," said Jonathan Ashley and Justin Staadecker, Co-Portfolio Managers of HPS's European Asset Value Fund. "We believe that the current market conditions will afford us the opportunity to acquire a highly diverse pool of performing assets alongside related origination and servicing platforms in order to deliver attractive risk adjusted returns to our investors while providing capital to the SME community."

Scott Kapnick, Chief Executive Officer of HPS, said, "The dislocation of the specialty finance sector will continue to create strategic opportunities to acquire portfolios and platforms for sophisticated investment firms, such as HPS that have extensive experience, expertise, global reach and world-class risk management capabilities. We are grateful for our investors' support and look forward to opportunistically investing this new Fund across a diverse range of assets and businesses."

About HPS Investment Partners

HPS Investment Partners is a leading global investment firm that seeks to provide creative capital solutions and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients. We manage various strategies across the capital structure that include syndicated leveraged loans and high yield bonds to privately negotiated senior secured debt and mezzanine investments, asset-based leasing and private equity. The scale and breadth of our platform offers the flexibility to invest in companies large and small, through standard or customized solutions. At our core, we share a common thread of intellectual rigor and discipline that enables us to create value for our clients, who have entrusted us with over $60 billion of assets under management as of March 2020. For more information, please visit www.hpspartners.com.

