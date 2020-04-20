Custom Protection Services Inc.: Custom Protection Highlights Potential Market for its COVID-19 Frontline Screening Teams

CONROE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / Custom Protection Services Inc. (OTC PINK:CSPS) ("Custom Protection', or the "Company'), an emerging leader in the tailored security and protection services marketplace, would like to highlight for its shareholders the potential for its recently launched frontline COVID-19 screening solution. As the practice of temperature testing of employees and customers becomes the norm, businesses of all types and sizes will be looking for a turnkey and seamless testing solution. Here is just a sampling of the types of business and organizations that would benefit from utilizing the COVID-19 screening solution offered by Custom Protection:

Accountant & auditing firms

Attorney & legal firms

Banks and savings & loans companies

Churches and places of worship

Dental offices

Local governments

Manufacturing and processing plants

Private hospitals and nursing homes

Retail stores

Restaurants and fast food outlets

Transit facilities

"The uniqueness of this pandemic is that it does not discriminate - anyone is susceptible. Business owners and community leaders need to be vigilant and proactive in testing employees and customers to identify and isolate potential carriers of the virus," stated DeLane Potter, Chief Executive Officer of Custom Protection. "Custom Protection offers a turnkey COVID-19 testing solution that is flexible and transparent. To our knowledge we are one of the few security firms out there offering this type of service," continued Mr. Potter.

Each COVID-19 screening team will consist of three (3) team members: one officer performing the test, another officer recording the results, and a team leader directing and overseeing the process. The testing can be set up in just about any environment. Custom Protection Services recently received "Essential Service' status from two of the largest counties in the State of Texas which will allow Custom Protection and its officers to operate throughout the COVID-19 lockdown without interruption. The Company is actively contacting local businesses such as fast food restaurant chains and retail stores to introduce this service.

About Custom Protection Services Inc.

Custom Protection Services Inc. is a Delaware incorporated company with head offices in Conroe, Texas. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of security and protection services which can be tailored to meet specific needs and situations. Services offered include personal protection, risk analysis, crisis response, guidance & strategic planning, maritime protection, travel security, legal investigation and POA security programs. Client contracts range from hourly to yearly depending on the type of service being provided. The Company can fulfill any client contract by utilizing a network of specialized consultants. Management has 100+ combined years of experience conducting security and protection operations.

