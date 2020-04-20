Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851745 ISIN: US88579Y1010 Ticker-Symbol: MMM 
Tradegate
20.04.20
15:41 Uhr
133,34 Euro
-1,38
-1,02 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
3M COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
133,34133,6215:43
133,32133,7015:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
3M
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
3M COMPANY133,34-1,02 %
AVERY DENNISON CORP96,00-2,04 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 1,90
Hebel: 7,36
mit moderatem Hebel