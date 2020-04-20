

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Washington State Department of Health has recalled about 12,000 COVID-19 test kits citing possible contamination. These kits were sent to local health jurisdictions, tribal nations, and state agency partners across the state.



In a statement, the DOH said the decision was taken after it was alerted by UW Medicine to discontinue use of a recently-procured batch of COVID-19 specimen collection kits due to a quality control issue. The recalled kits were procured by UW Medicine from Lingen Precision Medical Products, and donated to DOH.



According to the department, some of the vials of viral transport media or VTM, which is the fluid that preserves a specimen during transport, were an unusual color, which prompted UW Medicine to inform the DOH.



However, there is no health risk to patients due to the faulty kits, as the VTM does not come in contact with patients during a COVID-19 test.



Meanwhile, UW Medicine's testing has indicated that the quality issues observed in the small number of the VTM tubes did not impact COVID-19 test results.



Those who received these kits are urged to contact DOH for replacement.



The DOH said that adequate supplies to replace all recalled swabs and VTM transport tubes are not available at present. However, they are expecting a large shipment of swabs from another vendor this week and the state has VTM from another vendor.



