

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - News on the coronavirus front is likely to remain in focus on Monday as the death toll in the U.S. surpassed 40,500, with more than 765,000 infections. Except for the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for March, there are not many economic announcements on Monday.



New and existing home sales, durable goods orders, and consumer sentiment reports are expected for the week. IBM Corp., Coca-Cola, Netflix, AT&T, Intel, American Express and Verizon are the major corporate companies to announce their earnings this week. Asian shares finished mostly down on Monday, while European shares are trading in negative bias.



Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 485.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were losing 53.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 76.25 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Monday's session higher. The Dow soared 704.81 points or 3 percent to 24,242.49, the Nasdaq jumped 117.78 points or 1.4 percent to 8,650.14 and the S&P 500 spiked 75.01 points or 2.7 percent to 2,874.56.



On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for March will be issued at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the level was at 0.16. The six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose by 14.06 points, or 0.50 percent, to 2,852.55. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slid 0.21 percent to 24,330.02.



Japanese shares ended deep in the red. Japanese exports fell almost 12 percent in the month from a year earlier, with shipments to the United States down over 16 percent. The Nikkei average ended down 228.14 points, or 1.15 percent, at 19,669.12. The broader Topix index closed 0.70 percent lower at 1,432.41.



Australian markets fell sharply. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 dropped 134.50 points, or 2.45 percent, to 5,353, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 130 points, or 2.34 percent, at 5,414.70.



European shares are trading down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is falling 67.30 points or 1. 50 percent. The German DAX is losing 169.40 points or 1.63 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 77.77 points or 1.35 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is declining 21.71 points or 0.23 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 1.58 percent.



