Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs to Attend the SNN Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / Sigma Labs, Inc. ("Sigma Labs" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SGLB), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the Additive Manufacturing industry, today announced that management will attend the SNN Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Mark K. Ruport, Executive Chairman of Sigma Labs, will present an overview of the business model and growth initiatives. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link below.

SNN Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Presentation Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern time (5:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34396

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information, or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Sigma is a software company that specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time computer aided inspection (CAI) solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs' advanced computer-aided software product revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing, enabling non-destructive quality assurance mid-production, uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real-time. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

SGLB@mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Steven Gersten

Sigma Internal IR

investors@sigmalabsinc.com

