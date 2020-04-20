Quantzig, global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced enhancements to its Scheduling Optimization Solutions Portfolio to enable consumer-facing blue chip companies to eliminate information silos and integrate critical business processes across the operational value chain.

Quantzig's scheduling optimization solutions can help you improve productivity and lower schedule costs to a greater extent than manual, rules-based methods. Wonder how? Request a FREE proposalfor detailed market insights and personalized recommendations to navigate the crisis.

How Quantzig's scheduling optimization solutions can help you?

Leveraging our solutions can help you drive better outcomes through higher schedule adherence, improved service levels, and optimized production scheduling

Customized solutions and near real-time dashboards can help you manage work order more quickly and efficiently

Improve the agility of your business operations and ensure your service operations conform to SLA's

Quantzig's scheduling optimization portfolio brings together innovative analytics solutions to help manufacturers from Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG), FMCG, Petrochemicals, Metals Mining, and Food and Beverage industries to better manage their supply chain operations and processes. Through its portfolio of advanced scheduling optimization solutions, Quantzig also aims to help enterprises drive efficiency, make better decisions, reduce costs, and create new opportunities across the operations value chain. Talk to our analytics experts to learn more about the role scheduling optimization in planning delivery routes and optimizing supply chain processes.

Considering the current business milieu, consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturing companies are forced to operate in a challenging environment characterized by high volumes and low profits. In such a scenario, advanced analytics-backed supply chain planning and scheduling optimization solutions have turned out to be a game-changer for CPG manufacturers, empowering them to tackle supply chain disruptions while simultaneously maximizing customer satisfaction and minimizing costs.

With massive supply chain disruptions and its widespread economic impact, leading blue chip companies lack the clarity with regards to operations, resulting in full-fledged factory closures and limited manufacturing of essential items. Quantzig's scheduling optimization solutions address end-to-end issues caused by such disruption including labor shortages, wastages, and other losses. Our solutions are tailored for labor planning and schedule optimization with near-real-time dashboards that provide prescriptive insights that ensure minimum loss of time money in planning and managing a crisis. Request more information to learn more about our capabilities and analytics offerings.

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "Our comprehensive approach to scheduling optimization integrates predictive scheduling analysis insights with historical data to analyze workflows, resource availability, and resource utilization capacity and optimize existing processes workflows."

Request a FREE demo to gain a limited period free license to access our supply chain analytics platforms.

Quantzig's Scheduling Optimization Capabilities Include:

1: Critical Path Analysis

2: Heuristic Queue Allocation (HQA)

3: AI-based Schedule Optimization

4: Real-time Route Optimization

Based on our analysis, global CPG supply chains will need an analytics overhaul to tackle the crisis and we predict that 2020 will bring in a host of new challenges for consumer packaged goods industry in the form of:

Supply chain disruptions

Innovative technologies

Data complexities

Lack of skilled workforce

Stringent regulations

With 15+ years of experience in offering advanced scheduling optimization solutions, our supply chain analytics experts have supported complex supply chain decisions of leading consumer-facing blue chip companies, often requiring planning and scheduling of multiple resources. By deploying a robust scheduling optimization model, your organization will be able to make the best use of people, processes, technology, and data to enhance service efficiency and at the same time reduce operational costs.

We now offer a comprehensive COVID-19 business support package to help enterprises navigate the crisis. Learn more.

