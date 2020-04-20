Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 13 April to 17 April 2020
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
14/04/2020
FR0010313833
7000
75,2765
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
15/04/2020
FR0010313833
7000
72,1675
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
16/04/2020
FR0010313833
7000
69,9347
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
17/04/2020
FR0010313833
7000
72,9400
XPAR
TOTAL
28 000
72,5797
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
