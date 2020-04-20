Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 13 April to 17 April 2020

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 14/04/2020 FR0010313833 7000 75,2765 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 15/04/2020 FR0010313833 7000 72,1675 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 16/04/2020 FR0010313833 7000 69,9347 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 17/04/2020 FR0010313833 7000 72,9400 XPAR TOTAL 28 000 72,5797

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

