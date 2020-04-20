Wrap Technologies, Inc.: Wrap Technologies Sets First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wrap") (NASDAQ:WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Financial and operational results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Wrap Technologies' management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: Wrap Q1 2020 Webcast Link

U.S. dial-in number: 866-360-5760

International number: 602-563-8606

Please join the webcast or call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 7, 2020 here, via the investor relations section of the company's website, and at the numbers below.

Toll-free replay number: 855-859-2056

International replay number: 404-537-3406

Replay ID: 1058933

About Wrap Technologies (WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

Trademark Information

BolaWrap and Wrap are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

800-583-2652, Ext #515

IR@wraptechnologies.com

