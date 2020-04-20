

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to Incyte Corp.'s Pemazyre (pemigatinib) as the first treatment approved for adults with certain types of previously treated, advanced cholangiocarcinoma, a cancer of bile ducts.



While approving Pemazyre, the FDA considered the overall risk to benefit assessment for patients with tumors harboring FGFR2 gene fusions and other rearrangements to be favorable.



FDA also considered Pemazyre tablet as the only other good option for bile ducts cancer patients following the first line treatment with chemotherapy.



Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare form of cancer that forms in bile ducts, which are slender tubes that carry the digestive fluid bile from the liver to gallbladder and small intestine.



Pemazyre is indicated for patients with cholangiocarcinoma that is locally advanced and not yet spread to other organs of the body and who have tumors that have a fusion or other rearrangement of a gene called fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2).



FGFR2 fusions have been found in the tumors of approximately 9 to 14 percent of patients with cholangiocarcinoma.



Pemazyre is a tablet that works by blocking FGFR2 in tumor cells to prevent them from growing and spreading. It is primarily indicated for locally advanced cancer of the bile ducts that is no longer treatable with surgery. There have been no FDA-approved therapies for this until now.



Pemazyre's had 107 patient enrollment with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement who had received prior treatment.



During the clinical trial, patients received Pemazyre once a day for 14 consecutive days, followed by 7 days off, in 21-day cycles until the disease progressed or the patient experienced an unreasonable level of side effects.



The FDA granted this application Priority Review and Breakthrough Therapy designation, which expedites the development and review of drugs that are intended to treat a serious condition. This is based on preliminary clinical evidence that indicates the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapies.



Pemazyre received Orphan Drug designation, which provides incentives to assist and encourage the development of drugs for rare diseases.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX