Dutch company Triple Solar has launched a photovoltaic thermal solar panel for residential buildings which can be connected to a brine or water heat pump. The manufacturer says the heating system based on the panel is an ideal alternative to less efficient air and water heat pumps and more expensive geothermal systems. The grid-connected PV system can export excess power under net metering programs.Netherlands-based Triple Solar BV has launched a photovoltaic thermal (PVT) module for use in rooftop projects on houses equipped with brine and water heat pumps. "Electricity and heat provided by the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...