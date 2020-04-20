Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its free resource that sheds light on delinquency management in a post-pandemic economy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005392/en/

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. The techniques to enhance delinquency rates

2. The role of financial data analytics in banking and financial services to ensure safe financial operations

Request a FREE proposal to gain comprehensive insights into the role of financial data analytics in devising proactive delinquency management strategies.

The coronavirus outbreak has created an immediate impact on delinquency rates in the financial sectors across the world. Massive disruptions in incomes accompanied by a global recession are forcing baking and financial institutions to adopt proactive strategies to handle the impending increase in delinquency rates. In the current scenario delinquency and customer interaction with financial organizations form a behavioral standpoint for upcoming delinquency management trends.

Wonder how to adopt a segment-based approach to form a proactive delinquency strategy while leveraging financial data analytics? Speak to our analytics experts today.

According to Quantzig's financial data analytics experts, "Without strict discipline in credit administration and strategy, financial institutions will continue to struggle. To achieve the twin goal of financial sustainability and social impact financial institutes must adopt a delinquency management strategy backed by data."

Book a FREE Demo now to gain comprehensive insights into the role of financial data analytics in devising delinquency management strategies.

Five Imperative to Focus on while Devising Financial Strategy

Communicate empathy

Introduce partial payment plans

Provide alternative options

Introduce authoritative initiatives

Turn avoidance into approaches

Download the free resource to gain detailed insights into each of these factors: https://bit.ly/2Vkanme

Different challenges in delinquency management come along with different emotional pathways. verbal pathways are mostly associated with negotiation and expertise whereas the non-verbal channels are associated with flexibility. Since delinquency management is a major challenge in front of financial institutions amidst the coronavirus outbreak, implementing strategies powered by financial data analytics can result in the reduction of losses. Quantzig's financial data analytics solution helps your organization to optimize the delinquency management system.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005392/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us